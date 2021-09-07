Calvary councillor helps 19 students with tablet devices

HELPING HAND: Councillor for Calvary Jeniece Scott, 2nd from right, with - from left - Cindy Walcott, Stefan Calderon and Shenelle Calderon, who received tablet devices for their children. PHOTO COURTESY JENIECE SCOTT - Courtesy of Councillor Jeniece Scott

CALVARY councillor Jeniece Scott presented 19 Amazon Fire 8 tablets to school children on Sunday, just in time for the new school term which began Monday with online schooling as a result of ongoing pandemic restrictions.

The distribution encompassed ECCE pupils to students at secondary school level, and was geared specifically for children in her burgess which includes parts of Blanchisseuse, Mausica, Mt Pleasant and Calvary village.

Scott said, "I am relieved to know that we came through for at least 19 students. We really tried extra hard to deliver these tablets those those school children who have been having difficulty accessing these online class. So I am happy."

One of the elated parents, Cindy Lopez said her daughter who previously used a cell phone, struggled to keep up with her class. "So this tablet is a real help for her. She can have a fresh start," Lopez said.

Scott said that with the help of her fellow council members, a plan would be presented for approval at the upcoming statutory council meeting to assist additional students within the burgess who have been identified by specific councillors as needing help to get them ready to jump on to the online learning platform.