Barataria man held after trying to hide loaded gun in bin

Glock 17 pistol-

A man wanted for a series of shootings in the Morvant district has been arrested after trying to hide a loaded gun in a garbage bin.

Police said North Eastern Division (NED) police led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman were on an Operation Strike Back exercise on Monday between 2 and 4 pm.

Acting on a tip-off about guns and ammunition being kept at a house, the officers went to the home of murder victim Jarron "Kiteman" Calliste at Upper Seventh Avenue Malick in Barataria with a warrant to search the premises.

Calliste was shot and killed in February at Dinsley Village in Tacarigua.

The suspect, a relative, was also wanted for wounding someone in the Morvant district.

The police report said when officers arrived, PC Holder saw the suspect look toward him, then run a short distance away holding a gun.

The suspect threw the gun in a bin, trying to hide it.

Police held him, searched the bin, and found a Glock 17 pistol with a magazine containing 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Police took the suspect to the Morvant police station.Once charged, he will face a Port of Spain magistrate.

Insp Bharath co-ordinated the exercise, which acting Sgt Mitchell and acting Cpls Gordon and Dhill supervised. It also included members of Morvant CID, NED Gang Unit and the NED Task Force.