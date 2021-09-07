Ali Khan stars on return as TKR beat Tallawahs by 75 runs

Ali Khan (L) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates the dismissal of Haider Ali (R) of Jamaica Tallawahs during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 19 between Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park Sporting Complex on Tuesday, in Basseterre, St Kitts. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

A mesmerising spell of four wickets for six runs from three overs courtesy 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League debutant Ali Khan dismantled the Jamaica Tallawahs batting line-up to hand Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) an emphatic 75-run victory at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

Chasing 168 for victory, owing to a stellar unbeaten 62-run partnership in the final three overs from TKR skipper Kieron Pollard (39 not out) and Tim Seifert (24 not out), the Tallawahs crumbled for 92 after 18.2 overs.

Sent in to bat, TKR were struggling to get runs on the board at 105/4 after 17.2 overs. However, a late but necessary partnership from Pollard, who struck four sixes and one four, and Seifert, two sixes, two fours, propelled the defending champions to 167 from the last 16 balls.

Jamaica Tallwahs’ Imad Wasim (1/13) and Carlos Brathwaite (1/16) topped the bowling.

In reply, the Tallawahs had a terrible start and lost wickets in quick succession. Khan made well on his return to the CPLT20 tournament by grabbing the first three wickets which sank the Jamaica franchise to 9/3 after just four overs.

The Tallawahs found it tough to get going as captain Rovman Powell (22) finished with their highest contribution. Sunil Narine also shone with the ball for TKR as he scalped big-hitters Carlos Brathwaite (14) and Andre Russell (1).

Pacer Ravi Rampaul also continued his good run of form by picking up two for 32 runs. For his stellar spell of 4/6, Khan was easily adjudged man of the match.

This win for TKR (eight points) propelled them into second position on the tournament standings, trailing leaders St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (ten points). The Tallawahs remain in the elimination zone, fifth overall, with Barbados Royals in cellar position.

TKR have now won four of their seven games played. They return to action on Thursday from 10am against the Royals.

From 2:30pm on Tuesday, Guyana Amazon Warriors play Barbados Royals.

Scores:

TKR 167 for four off 20 overs (Lendl Simmons 42, Kieron Pollard 39 not out, Tim Seifert 24 not out)

TALLAWAHS 92 off 18.2 overs (Rovman Powell 22; Ali Khan 4-6)