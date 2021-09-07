6 deaths, 189 new covid19 cases

THE MINISTRY of Health, in its 4 pm update on Tuesday, said there were six deaths and 189 new covid19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago based on the test results of samples collected between September 3 and 6.

The country's covid19 death toll is now 1,342 and the total number of cases to date is 46,013 with 3,691 active cases.

To date, 40, 980 patients have recovered and 288 are currently in hospital while 77 patients are in step-down facilities, 134 are in state quarantine and 3,137 are in self-isolation.

The ministry said the number of people vaccinated with their first of a two-dose vaccine is 528,017. The number of people to receive their second dose is 411,193. The number of people to receive a single-dose vaccine is 6,165 and the total number of people fully vaccinated is 417,358.