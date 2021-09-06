Woman, 49, allegedly falls to her death in Speyside

Umilita Fleck -

A Tobago woman, 49, allegedly fell to her death while working in Lucy Vale, Speyside on Sunday.

Police say Umilita Fleck, also known as Elizabeth Fletcher, of Studley Park got a job to remove foliage from a 20-feet embankment at the back of a house. But around 10.30 am, an occupant of the house found Fleck lying on the ground unresponsive.

The Fire Service and the police were immediately called. Assistant Fire Chief Officer David Thomas responded and checked her vitals, but there was none.

DMO Steve Ogbu pronounced her dead and ordered her body removed to the mortuary at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Acting Sgt Joseph of the Charlotteville Police Station is continuing inquiries.