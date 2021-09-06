Widow of murdered Chaguanas businessman: Something wrong with society

Forensic Science Centre, St James. Photo by Roger Jacob.

The widow of a murdered Chaguanas businessman lamented the spate of murders in TT after her husband was shot dead minutes before closing his restaurant on Saturday night.

Newsday understands Ramnarace Nandoo, 52, was about to close up his barbecue restaurant in Montrose, Chaguanas, when two gunmen entered the building and demanded the cash.

When Nandoo told the bandits he did not have any cash, one of the men shot him in the mouth through the door and ran away.

Police visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared him dead.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Nandoo's widow, Chanardhaye Nandoo, questioned the mindset of her husband's killers and feared similar attacks may occur, given the economic situation.

"The way the country is going, especially with how the economy is going right now, and how people don't have jobs, they (criminals) are looking for anywhere they can get money and they don't care how they get it.

"To me, the mental state of people right now isn't right. How can a person just run (up) to you and be so angry you can shoot someone who has a family and children? It isn't right. Something is wrong with society right now."

Nandoo said she and her husband had owned the restaurant for nine years and had never been robbed before.

She said the incident had shaken her and she was considering closing the business.

"I'm not going back there. I don't even want to see that place again."

Nandoo said she and Ramnarace had been married for 14 years and had three children, 14, 22 and 24.

She described her husband as a friendly, caring man who put his family first and became a staple in the Chaguanas community with his restaurant.