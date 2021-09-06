Tobago beautician charged for assaulting husband

Ornella Ehiwe - TTPS

A Tobago woman pleaded not guilty after she appeared in court on September 1 charged with assaulting her husband.

Ornella Ehiwe, 31, a beautician of Carnbee appeared before Magistrate Joanne Connor at the Scarborough magistrates court.

Ehiwe was granted her own bail and the case was adjourned to September 29.

The 44-year-old man reported to police that on May 22, he arrived home and got into an altercation with the accused during

which she slapped him and pinched his right eye.

A report was made to the Shirvan Road Police Station and officers of the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) contacted him on that same date. An investigation into the incident resulted in the accused being arrested and charged by WPC Baird on August 30.

Investigations were supervised by acting W/Supt Guy-Alleyne and W/Insp Williams of the GBVU.