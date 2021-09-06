Six more deaths, 110 new covid19 cases on Monday

The Ministry of Health has recorded 110 new covid19 cases and six more deaths.

Active cases have dropped to 3,771 and 133 patients have been discharged.

These new figures have brought the total number of covid19 cases recorded since the country's first case, in March 2020, to 45,824.

Of these, 40,717 patients have recovered.

Deaths have increased to 1,336.

As of Monday, 3,289 patients are in home isolation, 81 in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged and 291 in hospital. There are also 125 people in state quarantine.

In total 316,078 samples have been sent for testing.

Monday made it exactly five months since the country launched its national vaccination programme.

A total of 523,198 have people received their first dose of a covid19 vaccine and 408,336 people of that number have been fully vaccinated.