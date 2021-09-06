SEA results out on Thursday

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Chief Education Officer Lisa Henry David and Permanent Secretary Lenor Baptiste-Simmons visited Tranquillity Government Primary School, where they toured with Principal of Tranquility Primary School Nicole Guy-Dunba before the start of the Secondary Entrance Assessment on July 1. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE Education Ministry has announced that results of this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam will be issued on Thursday.

A release from the ministry called on parents and guardians of SEA students to visit the primary school where their child/children sat the exam to collect the results.

For those students who were private candidates, their results can be picked up at the relevant district office, also on Thursday.

The ministry reminded parents and guardians that in going to collect the SEA results, they must follow all public health and safety protocols. Only one parent or guardian should visit the school or district office to collect the SEA results because of existing covid19 public health protocols.

The ministry also suggested that parents/guardians call the school or district office to schedule the time for collection of the results to prevent any mass gatherings which would contravene public health protocols.

The SEA exam was originally scheduled for June 10 but was held on July 1 instead because of the high number of covid19 infections in the country in June.