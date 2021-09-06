Prof Carrington: Majority of covid19 samples are gamma variant

Professor of molecular genetics and virology at UWI Christine Carrington has said the vast majority of covid19 samples being collected test positive for the gamma variant.

Carrington was speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual press conference on Monday.

She said the gamma variant is one of four variants of concern recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO), and the only one which has reached community spread in Trinidad and Tobago.

The other variants of concern are the alpha, beta and, most recently, the delta variant.

“So far, of the samples coming to us, the vast majority are gamma,” she said. “The only others we’ve seen are the six delta variants.”

Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said all six identified delta variant cases were all quarantined on arrival in the country according to the national health protocols for unvaccinated people entering TT.

She said all have passed through the parallel healthcare system, some have been discharged and the others are doing well.

Carrington said the delta variant remains the dominant variant in most parts of the world and the vaccines have been proven effective in protecting against severe illness and death in those who have contracted the variants.

“Vaccines allow your body to get a glimpse of the enemy and prepare in advance…even if the enemy is a variant that looks slightly different (from) the enemy you prepared for.”

She said because the unvaccinated are quarantined on arrival, it helps to mitigate the chance of community spread.

“The aim is to reduce the risk, (and) we’re doing everything we can to reduce the chance of spread in the community.”