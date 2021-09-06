Potholes all over country

- ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: For the past 50 years it is fair to say that the overall condition of the roads in the country has steadily deteriorated. In all areas there are potholed roads everywhere, including upscale communities like Westmoorings and Moka, Maraval.

Some of the other heavily utilised roads that are dangerously scarred by all manner of deep and uneven potholes are St Lucien Road, Diego Martin Main Road, Saddle Road, Long Circular Road, Ryan Street off the Eastern Main Road, the Valencia Main Road all the way to Matelot and the North Coast to Blanchisseuse.

Of course, the nightly television news and the press also daily highlight horrible road conditions in other areas. Yet our political masters seem determined to build new highways to Point Fortin (never-ending) and Toco, with questionable value for money spent, instead of focusing on proper maintenance of the existing road network.

