Pfizer vaccines available to public at 26 locations in Trinidad and Tobago

Hundreds of people turned up at Gulf City Mall, San Fenando on Saturday for the Pfizer vaccine, at the covid19 vaccination road trip by the SWRHA. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Health Ministry said 25,000 doses of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine were made available to the general adult population beginning on Saturday. It said these vaccines can be accessed at 26 locations in TT.

In a release, it said the required doses for pregnant people and people aged 12-18 had been reserved, so other members of the public could now access the Pfizer vaccine.

The ministry said no appointment is required and members of the public will be facilitated on a first-come, first-served basis, based on vaccine availability.

It reminded the population that a range of World Health Organization approved covid19 vaccines have been made available at locations throughout the country.

“Members of the public encouraged to take advantage of any opportunity to receive a covid19 vaccine as soon as possible and to continue to follow the ‘3Ws’ - wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.”

List of Locations where the Pfizer vaccine can be accessed

North

- Hasely Crawford Stadium (Drive-thru)

- National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA)

- Paddock, Queens Park Savannah

Central

- Ato Boldon Stadium

- Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas

- UTT Chaguanas Campus

East

- COSTATT Campus, El Dorado

- Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway (Drive-thru)

- Larry Gomes Stadium

- Duranta Gardens Community Centre

- National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua

- Sangre Grande Civic Centre

- Hansraj Sumairsingh Multipurpose Complex, Rio Claro

- Mayaro Civic Centre

South

- Cedros Health Centre (until 7th September)

- Debe Health Centre

- National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) Campus - La Brea (from September 8)

- Penal PowerGen Site

- South West Regional Indoor Facility, Point Fortin (from September 15)

- Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA)

Tobago

- Canaan Health Centre

- Les Coteaux Health Centre

- Mason Hall Community Centre

- Roxborough Health Centre

- Scarborough Health Centre

- Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort