Penal mass vaccination site closed on Monday

File photo

The mass covid19 vaccination site in Penal has been closed on Monday because of flooding in the area.

The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) said the PowerGen facility at Syne Village is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

People with scheduled second-dose appointments for Monday will be accommodated on Tuesday, an SWRHA official told Newsday via WhatsApp.

The SWRHA invites clients to visit the mass vaccination site at the Southern Academy for Performing Arts at Todd Street in San Fernando.

People who want further information can call SWRHA’s customer care centre at 877-9742.

The SWRHA thanks its "valued clients" for their understanding.

The Penal site was also closed on July 30 because of flooding.