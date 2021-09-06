Man, 69, is Tobago's 70th covid19-related death

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago's covid19 deaths reached 70 on Monday after a 69-year-old man with comorbidities died of the virus.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development also reported 13 new covid19 cases.

The active total on the island now stands at 427 – 48 patients in state isolation, 374 in home isolation and five in ICU.

Nineteen patients have recovered and been discharged.

The division also gave an update on its vaccination drive, reporting 19,034 people have been partially vaccinated and 14,078 people fully vaccinated with a one- or two-dose vaccine.