Laventille man awakened, then shot

Port of Spain General Hospital.

POLICE are investigating an incident in which a Laventille man was awakened and then shot on Monday morning.

Newsday was told the 27-year-old man was asleep at his La Resource Street home at around 5.55 am when he heard someone knocking on his back door.

On looking through a window to see who it was, the victim saw a man in the yard who shot at him. The victim was struck in his right shoulder and the gunman ran off.

Police who were on routine mobile patrol heard the gunshot, found the victim and took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

Police said they had no motive for the shooting and the gunman remains at large. Investigations are continuing.