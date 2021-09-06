Grenade, ammo seized in St Joseph, two arrested
TWO people were arrested after police seized a grenade and ammunition during a search warrant exercise in St Joseph. A police release said the exercise started at 7 pm and ended at 10.45 pm on Sunday.
Two search warrants for firearms and ammunition were executed at Valsayn Trace, St Joseph, and St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.
At a house in St Joseph, police found the grenade and ten rounds of 5.56 calibre ammunition.
The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Andy Belfon, Snr Supt Renzey Ramdeen, ASP Powder and Insp Pitt, supervised by Sgt La Pierre, Ag Cpl Forde and assisted by members of the NDTF-West, the Northern Division Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Explosives Detection Disposal Unit.
Investigations are continuing.
