Children's Authority employee charged with indecency against teen

Kevin Duke - Photo courtesy TTPS

A Children’s Authority employee, 37, was ordered to stay away from a teenager having been charged with one count of serious indecency.

Kevin Duke, of Rockley Vale, Scarborough appeared before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor at the Scarborough magistrates court on Monday where he was granted $80,000 bail with a surety or $10,000 cash alternative.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, 19, and to keep 50 feet away from him at all times.

The charge stemmed from an incident which allegedly occurred on October 2019.

The victim told police that he was having a conversation with Duke via social media when he allegedly showed him his private parts. The incident was reported in April 2020.

Sgt Miller of the Tobago Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) conducted investigations which led to the arrest and charge of the accused. The investigations were supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and ASP Sterling Roberts.

Duke will reappear before in court on September 30.