Ansa McAl Group not linked to Berrycove Ltd

Berrycove Limited is a partnership between Anthony Norman Sabga Limited, a private investment company and Alquimi Renewables.

There is no connection with the Ansa McAl Group which is traded publicly, according to Ralph Birkhoff, the general manager of Berrycove.

The company will develop state-of-the-art greenhouses at the Cove Industrial Estate in Tobago and begin producing raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, organic greens and other vegetables by February 2022.

The farm is similar to other existing operations in Aruba and Barbados and the Tobago farm will have the capacity to withstand a category 2 hurricane, unlike the others which are built to withstand a category 5 hurricane.

The Tobago Farm, in collaboration with other farms to be built across the region, will seek to go after the market to satisfy the demand for up to 50 million pounds of berries annually.

Through the partnership, Berrycove has the exclusive right to expand farms across the Caribbean region with Island Growers farms, with the exception of Barbados and Antigua.

The company intends to meet the local demand as well as demand of the tourism industry as the majority of produce is imported.

It plans to freeze and package produce from the Tobago farm and ship from Scarborough.

The company's director of horticulture Joseph Chidiac designed the customised hydroponic production systems and collaborated on the greenhouse designs which we did through IAT/Sprung.