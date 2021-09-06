4 men charged with Tunapuna murder

CHARGED: From left, Shakeem Goodridge, Jerron Baptiste, Jahiem Lewis and Anthony Thomas who are all charged with the murder of Trevlayne Dedier who was killed on August 27. PHOTOS COURTESY TTPS -

FOUR men were expected to appear virtually before a Tunapuna magistrate on Monday to answer a charge of murder.

A police press release said Anthony "Scoogie" Thomas, aka Anthony Lewis, 30, Jerron "Bush" Baptiste, 27, Shakeem Goodridge, 22, and Jahiem Lewis, 19, all of Tunapuna, were charged with the murder of Trevlayne Dedier, which occurred on August 27.

The four also faced charges of possession of arms and ammunition. Charges were laid on advice from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, on Saturday.

Dedier, 33, of Upper Fairley Street, Tunapuna, was liming with other people at the corner of Achong and Fairley Streets on August 27 when a blue Nissan Wingroad pulled up and three gunmen got out. They fired several times at the limers before getting back into the car, which drove off.

Dedier was later found dead at the scene. Northern Division Task Force officers later arrested four suspects at Thompson Street in Tunapuna.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Lindon Douglas, Insp Hosein, acting Insp Sylvester and Insp Ramjag, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II). The four were charged by PC Ramdial on Sunday.