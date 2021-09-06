1 dead, 1 wounded in Sangre Grande shootout

ONE MAN is dead and another wounded after they allegedly shot at police during an anti-crime exercise in Sangre Grande early on Sunday morning.

Police said members of the Eastern Division Task Force went to a house at Melajo Road, Vega de Oropouche at around 4 am when they were fired at by men who were at the back of the house.

The police shot back and two men, one identified as Keyon Regault, 29, were wounded in the crossfire. Regault and the other man, aged 22, were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment. Regault later died of his injuries. The other man had emergency surgery and is now warded.

Police sources said the officers later seized a Glock 45 pistol loaded with five rounds of ammunition and a Mac10 machine gun which was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Police described Regault as a "priority offender" who was wanted for crimes ranging from robbery to possession of firearms. His body was later taken to the Forensic Science Centre for autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing.