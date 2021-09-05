TTPS urge pedestrians to be more careful

Fle photo by Jeff K Mayers

POLICE are cautioning pedestrians about walking on the road and crossing at busy areas.

In a media release issued on Saturday the police said there have been 53 deaths for the year compared to 65 for the same period last year.

Most recently, Cindy Blanc, 43 was killed on August 31 after she was hit by a 5 tonne flatbed wrecker along the Eastern Main Road Wallerfield.

The media release stated that while there is an 18 percent decrease in the national road fatality figure, Blanc’s death took the pedestrian death toll to 21, an increase of 31 percent compared to the same period last year.

"Currently pedestrians are the largest category of road user deaths accounting for 40 percent of road traffic fatalities for the year. Twenty-nine percent of pedestrian deaths occurred while persons were attempting to cross the highways whereas 71 percent occurred along main roads."

The release added that 76 percent of pedestrian deaths occurred at night 44 percent happening during pre-curfew hours between 7 pm to 9 pm.

"Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, ordered Divisional Commanders to increase high visibility patrols during pre-curfew hours to deter speeding drivers who were rushing to beat the curfew time, which translated into increased unnecessary risk to both themselves and other road users such as pedestrians."

Police said their curfew anti-speed night traffic exercises saw 525 speeding tickets being issued with one driver being exceeding the speed limit by 77 kilometres after he was caught driving at 177 kilometres along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

Senior Superintendent of the Traffic & Highway Patrol Branch, Wayne Mystar said once drivers can reasonably justify to officers the reason for them still being on the road during the curfew period without a curfew permit, officers can extend a level of discretion. He added that there is no need for drivers to engage in unsafe driving which will likely put them and their passengers or other roads users at risk.

The public can also call the covid19 emergency number for assistance during the curfew at 612-3876, 480-2000.