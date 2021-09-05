TTMA partners with police in fight against crime

Acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith during a media briefing on August 23. File photo -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) has successfully partnered with the police to combat illicit trade, gender-based violence and other crimes.

In a statement on Friday, TTMA president Tricia Coosal said, “TTMA has seen significant progress as it pertains to the issue of illicit trade and welcomes the intensifying of searches and seizures of such items as it pertains to that aspect of criminal activity in our country."

Coosal said a multi-agency task force (MATF) has been created among the police and other regulatory agencies, including the TTMA. The MATF, she continued, has increased information sharing among the parties involved, to deal with several matters.

The TTMA said, "This collaboration has resulted in various seizures of improper goods such as alcohol, arms and ammunition, cigarettes and wrapping paper among other items by the MATF. The TTMA added the publicising of these seizures has increased the awareness of the public on illicit trade and the impact of such activities can have on health and safety of the average citizen.

Coosal said, “Illicit trade activities also have a deleterious impact on the national budget. Such illegal activities curtail the Government’s ability to generate revenues to support the citizens of the country in areas such as the health care system, repairing roads or providing various grants needed.”

Coosal thanked acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith for collaboration between the TTMA and the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU). "TTMA is providing support via its members to outfit the GBVU with furniture and electronics and other infrastructure. Nine police stations throughout TT have been earmarked to be recipients of these items."

She said this initiative will go a long way in allowing victims of domestic violence and other hate crimes to have a safe and secured avenue for not only justice, but a support base with counselling and rehabilitation network.”

On the granting of firearm licenses, Coosal said, “TTMA supports the granting of firearm licenses as a means for the business community to protect themselves utilising the legal framework by following the proper channels of applying for licenses."

She said Griffith is aware of the realities in which businesses operate and the needs of the business community. "So his commitment to serve and protect the public from the unsavoury activities of criminal behaviour is welcomed by all in the business community.”