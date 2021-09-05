Religious groups, worshippers reminded of protocols

In this April 11 file photo parishioners pray during Easter Sunday mass at Our Lady of Perpetual RC Church, San Fernando. Photo by Angelo Marcelle -

RELIGIOUS groups and their followers have been reminded to stick to the protocols when public worship resumes on Monday.

A Health Ministry press release on Sunday clarified the conditions under which religious or ecclesiastical organisations will be allowed to conduct public religious meetings or services, as well as christenings and baptisms, which was previously banned under the covid19 public health restrictions.

The Prime Minister announced last Friday an easing of restrictions regarding public worship and public religious activities at a press conference in Tobago which came after a three-day Cabinet retreat.

The release said the Health Minister has authorised religious or ecclesiastical organisations to conduct religious meeting or services in person “where the gathering at any place used for such a purpose does not exceed 25 per cent of the allowed capacity of the place, and the religious meetings or services do not exceed one hour.”

It also said christenings and baptisms can be carried out in person, with gatherings not exceeding ten people, and that the christenings and baptisms do not last more than an hour.

The ministry reminded organisations that they could continue to conduct funerals and weddings in person, once the number of people present do not exceed ten.

The release said these events could be carried out Mondays to Sundays until further notice and authorisation for same was granted pursuant to regulation 3 (10) of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021.

It advised religious or ecclesiastical organisations and their members to comply strictly with the other legal requirements of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, the Public Health regulations and the public health guidelines.