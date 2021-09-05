Policeman dies after accident

DEAD: Police Constable Renard Ganga who died on Saturday following an accident. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A POLICEMAN has died from injuries sustained in an accident on Saturday.

A police press release confirmed the death of Constable Renard Ganga. The release stated that on Saturday evening, PC Ganga was driving north along the Southern Main Road in Cunupia when his vehicle came into contact with the rear bumper of a black Toyota car which caused Ganga to collide head on with a grey Nissan Tiida.

Ganga was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre by ambulance where he was stabilised and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. The release said he died at 11 pm on Saturday.

The officer enlisted into the TTPS on October 1, 2019 and since his enlistment, was based at the motorcycle section of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch.

Ganga, 24, of Chin Chin Road, Cunupia, leaves to mourn his mother Nisha Ganga, father Ramdeo Ganga, brothers Jerome Dwarika, Roland Ganga and Remington Ganga, sisters Natalia Ganga and Naomi Ganga and his fiancé Saleena Deolal.

Dwarika described his brother as ambitious, free-spirited, loving, caring and happy.

"He was always there to help and he would put a smile on anyone’s face. He had a great sense of humour,” he said.

Head of Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch Snr Supt Wayne Mystar said Ganga’s death was a tremendous loss to the police service and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch.

"We extend condolences to his family and friends," Mystar said as he described Ganga as an officer full of energy and ambition who always sought to further develop himself.

Ganga had applied to become a prisons officer and was granted leave last week to prepare to enter into the Prisons Service on Monday, the press release stated. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, the release said, also offered condolences to Ganga's family, friends and colleagues.