MSJ blames PNM and UNC for NGC 'mess'

David Abdulah

BOTH the PNM and UNC are to blame for the "huge mess" that the National Gas Company (NGC) has found itself in, during their respective tenures in office.

Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah made this statement during a virtual news conference on Sunday.

Referring to a Trinidad Guardian report which alleged that NGC could lose $440 million regarding the resumption of operations of Atlantic Train One and its board writing Finance Minister Colm Imbert seeking indemnity on this matter, Abdulah said, "It is quite clear in our view that the (PNM) Government has been making some fundamental policy decisions which have had major negative consequences for the country."

But he added, "Now we don't have access to all of the negotiated agreements."

Abdulah claimed negotiations between Government, NGC and upstream energy companies have created problems with respect to natural gas pricing and supply to downstream energy companies, causing some plants to be idled.

On the alleged indemnity the NGC board was seeking, Abdulah said, "That is wrong. If you are put in a position on a board, you have a responsibility and you have to be accountable. You cannot have power without accountability."

He also said condemnation by Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee on this about this issue and his call for NGC president Mark Loquan's resignation, had absolutely no merit. "We cannot absolve the last (UNC-led People's Partnership coalition) government) for its sins with respect to NGC." The MSJ was a member of the PP coalition but pulled out during the tenure of that government.

Abdulah said the population must constantly be reminded that "between 2010 and 2015, the UNC made over $8 billion in profits out of NGC to help to finance it's crazy expenditure." He added, "No doubt there was corruption in that."

Under the UNC, Abdulah claimed there were inter-locking directorates between NGC and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) executives to build the controversial Beetham wastewater treatment plant.

He said that plant "has not been completed and cost over $1 billion." Abdulah added, "The UNC when it speaks about problems at NGC, has no moral authority because they also made a huge mess in the NGC when they were there, all well."

Referring to legislation being passed in Mexico recently, Abdulah said governments should be held accountable for economic crimes against their populations.

In response to the Guardian report, Energy Minister Stuart Young said, "At the appropriate time we will provide the accurate information surrounding the decisions taken with respect to Atlantic LNG. However, due to the current stage of discussions and the sensitive negotiations that time is not now."

Young also said the attack against the NGC and Loquan by the UNC was based on "the recent misinformation and mis-characterisation of information that was leaked in a surreptitious manner." Young said this came as no surprise and was expected.

He said the Government, through his ministry and the NGC, remain in very sensitive and complex negotiations with all of the shareholders of Atlantic LNG.

On September 3, the Prime Minister, at a news conference after a Cabinet retreat in Tobago, said the news report on the negotiations could be misleading, also noting it was a "very complicated, very complex issue", but assured "the primary objective is protecting and preserving the best interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago."