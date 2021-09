Missing hiker among 3 found dead

Anneicia Lewis

THREE bodies including that of missing hiker Annecia Lewis were found on Sunday morning in Carenage.

Lewis, 31, who went missing last Friday, was found in the vicinity of the Trinidad Yacht Club, Newsday was told. There was no information on the identities of the other bodies up to press time.

Lewis was among a group of hikers who went to the Fort Palmiste waterfalls in Bagatelle last Friday. Investigations are ongoing.