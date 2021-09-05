Joseph's restaurant closes owing to no in-house dining restriction

Joseph's Restaurant in Maraval. -

Joseph's Restaurant in Maraval is the latest to be severely affected by the covid19 restrictions that have not let restaurants have in-house dining.

In a September 3 post on the Lebanese restaurant’s Facebook page, it thanked its staff and customers for their loyalty since it opened its doors in September 2001.

“However, the time has come for the new generation to take the reigns. As such our business model will be changing and the Joseph’s you know will be diversified. Our era will be no more from September 30, 2021 but as one door closes another opens. So please stay in touch and we’d (sic) keep you posted. Until then, we hope to see you soon, stay safe and best wishes from us.”

When contacted, Joseph’s Restaurant owner and chef, Joseph Habr, was unavailable for comment.

In-house dining at restaurants was stopped on April 15 before restaurants were closed again on April 29, and reopened to drive-through, curbside pickup, take-out and delivery services on July 19.

Since the dining restrictions, Chaud restaurant in Port of Spain, and J-ZZ’s Restaurant in Couva have closed for good. Trotters in Newtown also closed temporarily until in-house dining was again allowed.

Hakka Restaurant & Bar announced the closure of its flagship restaurant in Woodbrook but its new à la carte menu in all Hakka Express locations. In addition, when the covid19 restrictions on restaurants were lifted, it expected to open a “modern restaurant concept” with indoor and outdoor dining at Brentwood Mall in Chaguanas.