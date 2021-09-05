Deon Lendore wins bronze, Ahye fourth in Poland athletics meet

Trinidad and Tobago's Deon Lendore won bronze in the men's 400m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, in Poland, on Sunday. -

DEON Lendore, one of only two TT athletes at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold in Poland on Sunday, won bronze again in the men's 400m, clocking 45.31 seconds.

It is Lendore's second successive bronze medal win within a week, following his effort in Rovereto, Italy, last Tuesday, when he clocked an even faster 45.19 seconds.

Olympic gold medallist Michael Cherry, who beat Lendore for gold in 44.55 seconds in the previous event, claimed another win, as he and his compatriot Vernon Norwood, clocked 44.94 and 45.12 seconds, respectively, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Michelle-Lee Ahye, TT's only other athlete in Poland, placed fourth in another hotly contested women's 100m event, captured by on-form Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

At the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, Ahye, a Commonwealth gold medallist, enjoyed a strong start in lane three, keeping abreast of Fraser-Pryce up to around 30 metres, when the Jamaican pulled away for victory with room to spare.

Ahye finished in 11.19 seconds while, Fraser-Pryce who again obliterated her competition closed in 10.81 seconds.

Swiss Mujinga Kambundji took second in 11.08 seconds and Briton Daryll Neita third in 11.15 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce secured her second gold medal within a week, as the two-time Olympic champion came off a personal best effort of 10.60 seconds in Lausanne days prior.

Meanwhile, Ahye's effort came on the heels of her 4x100m relay gold medal victory, along with three other international runners, Taliyah Brooks and Cara Nnenya Hailey (US) and Natasha Morrison (Jamaica).

Earlier that day, Ahye placed fourth in the women’s 100m dash in 11.16 seconds.

In other results, Canada won gold and silver in the men's 200m, with Andre de Grasse and Jerome Blake clocking 20.21 and 20.32 seconds, respectively.