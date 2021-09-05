AG to roll out covid19 safe zones for entertainment sector

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, the MP for San Fernando West, encourage people to space out in the lines for Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines during a vaccination exercise at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE task of legally implementing businesses as safe zones as the reopening of more outlets, mainly in the entertainment sector is being considered within the next month, is to be undertaken by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Al-Rawi said he intends to use the legislation already in place and fine tune it within the confines of the law.

On Friday, the Prime Minister announced that consideration is being given for the reopening of bars, restaurants, gyms, casinos, cinemas as Government embarks on an aggressive vaccination drive.

Rowley however emphasized that this would be only for vaccinated persons.

“Safe zones the Prime Minister spoke about include the invitation to the sectors – cinemas, gyms, restaurants to get their vaccination numbers up and then to work out their access to services for the vaccinated,” Al-Rawi said.

Sunday Newsday spoke to the AG at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine where one of the mass vaccination sites for the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines was held on Saturday.

Asked how Government intends to implement the safe zones mentioned, Al-Rawi said that is something which has a mix of provisions.

“One, the public health regulations, secondly, the state of emergency, and number three, administrative and policy considerations.

“That is the basket of responses. The task is now on my desk.

“What I will do is to come back to that with the Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh, to speak to how we can operationalise that intention within the confines of the law.”

President of the San Fernando Greater Chamber Kiran Singh who also turned up at the Gulf City vaccination site to lend support was pleased with Rowley’s announcement to reopen the sectors which have been closed for several months.

“We are very happy to have additional vaccine choices available. With the overflow of patrons at this venue we are certain encouraged by the numbers who have come to get vaccinated.

“Once this continues, we can certainly see the PM announcement bearing fruit within one month to reopen the remaining sectors of the economy.”

Some of the sites ran out of the Pfizer vaccines in South due to overwhelming demand on Saturday.

Singh said because of the renewed interest by the population which were skeptical of the other vaccines being offered, he hopes the Ministry of Health and the South West Regional Health Authority would use the next few days facilitate the remaining citizens and immigrants who are desirous of getting inoculated.

“Certainly Government did not cater for the large number of citizens who want the Pfizer vaccine.

“I look forward to the continuation of this drive to ensure all who had a renewed interest to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, their co-workers, could do so, so businesses can reopen in the near future.”

See story page 9