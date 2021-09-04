Vaccination the onlysolution for covid19

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: As we watch First World countries with almost unlimited resources brought to their knees by the rampant spread of the coronavirus, we in this country must trust the science that says vaccination is the only solution to prevent TT suffering a similar fate.

Vaccine hesitancy is by far the greatest threat to our country’s safety and security. The false perception of the vaccines being experimental has to be overcome.

I am compelled to ask the vaccine-hesitant people if they do not trust the doctors, scientists and those who have worked tirelessly to understand and develop these vaccines, then why trust them with other medical issues? Why use medication and other vaccines from the very companies that manufactured the covid19 vaccines? Why seek medical attention for other medical problems at the very institutions and from doctors advising you that the vaccines are safe? Are these companies, scientists and doctors good for one medical situation but bad for another.

Last week it was reported that Florida doctors and other medical staff walked off the job in frustration. Their hospitals were piling up with unvaccinated patients who have contracted the virus and are suffering major complications.

Praise must be directed at our Prime Minister, the Minister of Health and the entire government for procuring a variety of vaccines in mass quantities that are now available to us. We should be proud of the trust and confidence our leaders have in us that they, unlike the US, Canada, Europe and other nations, have not implemented mandatory vaccination.

I also praise the efforts of all our frontline workers. They have been working selflessly; they are truly our heroes.

People need to observe the effects of the delta variant on vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

Most sceptics ask why take the vaccine if you can still contract the virus. Iceland, a fully vaccinated country, is the perfect answer to that question. It has not recorded a single death from virus since May, even though it has had thousands of delta variant cases.

Most of the infected have only suffered mild effects and do not require hospitalisation. This proves that the vaccine is doing its job in making the virus less infectious.

We have to make a positive decision and get vaccinated for the sake of ourselves, our children and our country. If the delta variant that is already on our shores starts spreading within our communities and we are caught with a low vaccinated population, then may God help us all.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando