Use curfew time wisely, ministry

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: Returning home from the grocery, I am convinced that if I can drive in this country, I can operate a rover on Mars.

TT is seeing a massive growth in the “pothole sector.” I am pleading with the Government, specifically the Ministry of Works and Transport, to use the 9 pm-5 am curfew to pave as many roads – main, highways – as possible, repair potholes via local government corporations, install and repair speed bumps and repaint and replace faded lanes and signs to make driving in TT a commodity.

There are only benefits to this proposal and I am positive there are other infrastructural improvements, such as landslips and sinkholes, that can be attended to in this period. And do it properly and make it structurally sound so that it won’t cause long-term eyesores and swear words.

Here’s a head start – pay a visit to the pitch lake.

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail