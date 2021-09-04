Tobago man, 46, dies of covid19

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago has recorded yet another covid19-related death, bringing the island’s death toll to 68.

The latest is a 46-year-old man with comorbidities.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are now 24 new covid19-related cases in Tobago and 460 active cases.

It said there are 46 patients in state isolation, 408 in home isolation and six in ICU. Six patients have been discharged.

The division said of the 13, 269 people who have been tested for the virus on the island, 2,302 tested positive. There are 1,774 recovered patients.

A total of 18,993 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated while 14,057 are fully vaccinated.