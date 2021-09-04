Search on at Bagatelle Falls for missing hiker

Anneicia Lewis

A search and rescue team is currently in the hills of Bagatelle, Diego Martin looking for a hiker who went missing on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials say they received a report that a group went to Bagatelle Falls on Friday around 4 pm.

Officials said one hiker, Anneicia Lewis, refused to cross the river to get to the waterfall while the others went on ahead.

When the group returned they noticed Lewis missing and thought she might have returned home. Checks later revealed she had not, and a search-and-rescue team was called out.

Up to 2 pm Saturday, officials were still searching for the mother of one.

Fire officials say the waterfall is about 100 metres off Bagatelle Road. They suspect Lewis may have been swept away by the river.

This story is still developing and Newsday will provide updates as more information becomes available.