San Fernando chamber wants Griffith to seek another term

Kiran Singh -

The Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) wants Gary Griffith to serve as the Commissioner of Police for a second term.

President of GSFCC Kiran Singh threw his support behind the acting commissioner on Friday.

Griffith's three-year term came to an end on August 17.

In a phone interview with Newsday, Singh said, under Griffith’s tenure, the country has seen several positive changes.

"Under the astute leadership of Commissioner Griffith, TT has seen a significant decrease in murders and serious crimes," Singh said.

"There have been many breakthroughs in criminal activities within gangs. He has moved the service towards using more technological gear such as drones and body cameras."

Singh said as the commissioner, Griffith raised the morale of officers and restored pride in the service.

Singh said Griffith had rooted out corrupt elements within the service, and public confidence in the TTPS has been restored "to a large extent."

"It has been statistically proven that as commercial activity decreases, criminal activity increases," Singh said.

"However, during this pandemic, crime has remained at bay. The chamber gives credit to Griffith and the tenacity with which he has guided law enforcement in these unprecedented times."

Singh said Griffith has been expediting Firearm Users Licenses approvals to business owners, giving the business community a stronger sense of security.

"We recognised and understood the urgent need for the police to partner with the business community and residents of the area to assist in rehabilitating the youths," Singh said.

He complimented the Southern Division police on having its Operation Impact exercise on Independence Day in San Fernando and environs.

The chamber, he said, supported that initiative.