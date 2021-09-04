Reopen beaches please, Mr PM

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Prime Minister Rowley.

We appreciate that you have been trying to keep the number of people infected with the covid19 virus down by putting various restrictions in place.

I appeal to you to please consider the well-being of the most vulnerable members of our society, many of whom have been asked to stay at home while the rich and middle class families have been able to enjoy outdoor spaces, either in their pools, extensive backyards, on their boats or trips down the islands, or even visit resorts in Tobago with the opportunity to play golf, etc.

Meanwhile the poor and vulnerable families who are in dire need of physical, emotional and mental relaxation (from being locked in their restricted habitats) have been deprived of visiting our beaches. Beaches provide a free outdoor space for the children to play in the sand, wade in the water and have some fun.

How can this open-air environment be restricted to our families, which is much safer than the enclosed spaces that you are planning to reopen on September 6, ie, churches and other places of worship?

The mental health of our most vulnerable really needs to be considered and I hope I can be a voice for those who cannot speak out and ask that you consider reopening the beaches with the necessary protocols to provide an outlet for our vulnerable people.

R KING

Diego Martin