Nursery being turned into a concrete jungle

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: While all developing countries understand and practise food sustainability, a policy made all that more important by the covid19 pandemic, in TT the PNM, led by Dr Rowley, is doing the opposite.

The Curepe nursery is currently being grubbed to create housing for PNM party hacks. This is a common practice as the PNM has always built houses and given them to their voters to change the outcome of elections. This valuable piece of agricultural land happens to be in the marginal constituency of St Joseph, one of the five marginal constituencies that can swing a general election either way. The nursery itself is being stifled for resources in order to snuff out its life.

Under the cover of an SoE, Chinese and Venezuelan workers are bussed in daily to rape this pristine land to create a concrete jungle much like La Horquetta. We can look forward to more gangs, guns and shootings soon. This housing scheme is set to upscale neighbouring Valsayn and the educational district of St Augustine, a place of learning. The only consideration that was given to getting this project off the ground seems to be the general election of 2025.

What is even sadder is that farmers of Aranguez, who are slowly being displaced by private housing development, are clamouring for land to grow food crops. When a farmer stops farming that skill begins to disappear. This will result in less land under cultivation and higher food prices. Already there is a shortage of seeds, chemicals and fertilisers.

This uncaring and backward-thinking Government is building houses with the sole purpose of swinging a marginal seat. It is not that we are against state housing schemes, what we would prefer is that these houses are built on land best suited for houses and less suited for agriculture.

If we allow the Government to keep this up, very soon we will be eating concrete. The time to raise our collective voices is now.

SATYANAND MAHARAJ

pundit and president

Aranguez United Farmers Association