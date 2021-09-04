Met Office warns of rough seas, ends bad weather alert

A view of Maracas Bay coastline. The Met Service on Saturday issued an advisory for rough seas. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

The adverse weather alert issued by the Meteorological Service on Friday morning has been discontinued. However, the Met Office has issued a new alert for hazardous seas.

The yellow-level adverse weather alert went into effect from Friday at 2 am-Saturday at 8 pm, warning of ongoing heavy showers and thunderstorm activity. It was discontinued around 3 pm on Saturday.

The discontinuation said, “The rainfall activity due to the tropical wave has now dissipated. Please monitor the updated forecasts and information from the TTMS.”

The service went on to warn of rough seas and possible impact on coastlines.

"Northeasterly to easterly high energy swells are expected to impact nearshore areas along exposed coastlines of Trinidad and Tobago. These swells can result in higher surfs and occasional battering waves," the Met Service said.

It advised marine interests to monitor coastal sea conditions and exercise caution along affected areas.