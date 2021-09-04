Mayor defends upgrades to San Fernando City Hall

San Fernando Mayor, Junia Regrello - Photo by Lincoln Holder

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello is defending the city corporation’s recent decision to build a $285,000 wall around the city hall.

Regrello’s defence of the corporation’s recent spending came in response to a video gaining attention on social media.

In the video, a man refers to the city hall as being Regrello’s office. In pointing out the new wall around the building, the man criticises Regrello’s alleged spending to build it.

But apart from clairfying that city hall isn’t his office, Regrello used the opportunity to justify building the wall and why more will be spent to upgrade the building.

Regrello told Newsday before the wall was built in June, socially displaced people would often defecate and relieve themselves on the grounds of the city hall.

“When we came on a morning, we would have to wash down the faeces and wash down the urine.

“They also used the sink that was provided for people visiting City Hall to wash their hands to bathe and wash themselves.”

But Regrello said the building needs more than a new wall.

In a tour of the building, Regrello showed Newsday its termite-infested ceiling and floors.

Additionally, the steps have been deemed structurally unsafe.

Because of the dilapidation, Regrello said, the building has been deemed unsafe for use and the corporation has had to relocate events from there.

He said an estimated $900,000 has been awarded in contracts for repairs to the building’s ceilings and floors, among other things.

Apart from criticising the wall’s construction, the man in the social media video also called for an investment in proper public washrooms for San Fernando.

But Regrello said such facilities already exist and gave Newsday a tour of the public washrooms near Harris Promenade.

During the tour, Regrello told Newsday, “It’s not fair to say that the corporation is not taking consideration for the public’s convenience.”