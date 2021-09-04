Bravo suffers groin injury, Kings end Patriots' unbeaten run

Faf Du Plessis of St Lucia Kings hits a boundary during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 15 between St Lucia Kings and St Kitts/Nevis Patriots at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 4, 2021. (Photo by CPL T20/Getty Images) -

A POWERFUL unbeaten knock of 120 runs off 60 balls from captain Faf du Plessis put an end to St Kitts/Nevis Patriots’ five-game win streak as the St Lucia Kings romped to an emphatic 100-run victory over the table leaders at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Saturday.

Batting first, St Lucia Kings were led to strong total of 224/2 courtesy du Plessis’ impressive knock which consisted of five sixes and 13 fours.

The former South African skipper combined with an in-form Roston Chase, who also finished unbeaten on 64 from 34 balls (three sixes and seven fours), to build a sturdy, undefeated third-wicket partnership of 124 runs from 56 balls.

Also contributing with the bat was opening batsman Andre Fletcher (23) and Keron Cottoy (10). Spinners Fawad Ahmed (1/23) and Fabien Allen (1/26) were the wicket-takers.

In their turn at the crease, the Patriots were dismissed for 124 in 16.5 overs, with Evin Lewis (73 runs from 42 balls) offering lone resistance.

Big-hitter Chris Gayle made 14 while Patriots skipper Bravo did not bat having sustained a groin injury while bowling in the first innings. Shane Rutherford (11) was the only other Patriots batsman to get with double figures.

Topping the bowling for the Kings were pacers Keemo Paul (3/23) and Alzarri Joseph (3/27).

This result saw the Patriots drop points for the first time at this year’s competition. They however, remain atop the standings on ten points while St Lucia Kings have risen to second position.