7 deaths, 187 covid19 cases

Seven men died of covid19 between Friday and Saturday afternoon, bringing the number of deaths to 1,325.

According to the Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update, those with comorbidities were three elderly and two middle-aged men, as well as one middle-aged and one young adult man without comorbidities.

In addition, 187 new cases were recorded from samples taken between August 31 to September 3, even as active cases dropped to 3,897 from 3,986 on Friday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 45,487.

There were 287 people in hospital with 11 in the intensive care unit and 13 in the high dependency unit. There were also 3,344 in home isolation, 79 in step down facilities, and 129 in state quarantine facilities.

Thirty-two people were discharged from public health facilities while 237 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 40,265.