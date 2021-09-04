5 men shot dead in central Trinidad

Stock photo

FIVE men were murdered on Friday night in two shootings in central Trinidad.

According to police reports, the first shooting occurred at about 6.50 pm in Kelly Village, Caroni. The victims were Reuben Ramsahoy, 21, of River Branch Road, Mason "Birdman" Maynard, 30, of Margaret Cipriani Road, and Ricardo Samuel, also of River Branch Road. His age was not given.

Police said they received a call of a shooting at Margaret Cipriani Road. On arrival, they were told that a blue car entered the street, and its occupants opened fire on the three men who were at the time repairing a car.

Ramsahoy and Maynard died at the scene while Samuel was taken for treatment at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he died.

Two hours later, police were called to another shooting, this time in Chaguanas.

That incident claimed the lives of Surendra Ragoobar, 36, and his nephew Jamal Absalom, 21.

Both men were self-employed and lived at Enterprise Street, Enterprise.

Police said that at about 8.16 pm, they responded to a call of a shooting at Enterprise Street. When they arrived, they were told that some 15 minutes earlier, the men were near Absalom's home, preparing of the opening of a new parlour when two men in orange jumpsuits walked up and shot them. The victims ran in separate directions and collapsed.

They were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where they were declared dead. The killers escaped in a waiting vehicle.

No motive was given for any of the murders.