WPC held for breaching curfew

A woman police constable was arrested on Friday morning for breaching curfew, obscene language and resisting arrest.

A police report said at around 1.20 am Cpl Huggins arrested the officer, who is assigned to the Western Division.

Hours earlier, a prisons officer was held for breaching the curfew. Police said around 10.35 pm PC Nunes held the officer in Port of Spain for breaching the curfew.

The arrests came during a targeted exercise by police in East Port of Spain between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Police said an intelligence-led exercise targeted six priority offenders in East Port of Spain. It was carried out by members of the Port of Spain Task Force, K9 Unit and Port of Spain CID led by Supt Smith.

One man from Codrington Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain, was held for shooting offences and common assault.

The homes of two men at Oxford Street and George Street were searched, but nothing illegal was found.

Police searched a home at Clifton Towers, St Paul Street, where they found one pistol with ten rounds of 9mm ammunition. They arrested two men who were at home at the time.