Womenabusingwomen

THE EDITOR: My grandmother once told me that an opinion is like a nose, everybody has one. As a single and straight 20-year-old young man, online learning has restricted me from interacting with girls on campus. In this tech-savvy age of social media and cancel culture, words have become a damaging norm.

Succinctly, I find it appalling the disrespect female public figures experience with regard to their clothing, hair, makeup, body shape, bosom, skin complexion and footwear, among other attributes. This isn’t surprising in our Caribbean and Carnival culture, but what I find shocking is that most of the abuse comes from other women.

And yes, I have a mother, sister, deceased grandmother, but I do not insult their choice of clothing, in any weather or fashion, no pun intended. I do not consider a woman any different with/without makeup, waxed or not, lipstick and contour, whatever.

In our cosmopolitan society, we all have different hair textures that ought to be groomed differently, but I believe how a woman carries herself is her freedom of choice and should not be to please anyone.

All women are beautiful and unique in their own special way. It adds to female public figures’ characters that they have reached their position in their careers through ambition, education and self-confidence. All of them should be role models for women in our society.

I believe there is a thick line between having an opinion and blatant stupidity. My granny also told me, if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail