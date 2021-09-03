Unified Football Coaches announces Sagicor deal

Unified Football Coaches of Trinidad and Tobago president Jefferson George. PHOTO COURTESY JEFFERSON GEORGE'S FACEBOOK PAGE. -

THE UNIFIED Football Coaches of Trinidad and Tobago (UFCTT) announced a partnership with top insurance company Sagicor, during a Zoom media conference on Thursday.

This move provides, for the first time, group medical and accidental death and dismemberment insurance for local coaches.

Interim president Jefferson George said such a facility was long overdue.

“Coaches have been vulnerable and have not had good coverage. Players would have had very significant coverage. It’s our aim and interest to make sure that we look after the welfare of all our members,” said George.

Branch manager of Sagicor, Christopher Gouveia, said this move is a step in the right direction.

“I wish to congratulate the coaches of this newly-minted association for having the keen foresight to establish representation, and for having a body that can collectively speak to the needs of football coaches across Trinidad and Tobago,” Gouveia said.

Currently, the UFCTT has over 130 applications for membership and is in discussion with the Tobago Football Association to have them represented under its umbrella. The plan will be a yearly subscription, exclusively to financial members of the governing body.