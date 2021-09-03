Trinidad and Tobago under yellow-level adverse weather alert

Motorists driving along a flooded Pluck road, Woodland following heavy rainfall on August 19. Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Meteorological Office has released an adverse weather alert – yellow level – for Trinidad and Tobago for September 3.

In a previous alert, it said bad weather was expected initially to affect Tobago and gradually spread across Trinidad by midnight on Thursday.

It said there is a high potential for moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms to affect both islands and offshore areas.

Bad weather is again expected to increase by late morning and continuing until 6pm.

People are warned to watch out for street/flash flooding, localised ponding, landslides/landslips and gusty winds over 55km/hr, which are likely in areas of heavy showers or thunderstorms.