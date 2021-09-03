TennisTT president re-elected to COTECC board

Tennis Association of TT president Hayden Mitchell. -

TENNIS Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TennisTT) president Hayden Mitchell was successfully re-elected to the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederataion (COTECC) board of directors.

Mitchell retained his post at the regional body’s AGM on Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico. His re-election saw Mitchell take one of the five available posts.

A TenissTT statement said, “TT’s representation on the board brings renowned benefits to the country and by extension the region.

“Essentially, greater representation of local and regional tennis can be gleaned on the world stage, the potential for increases in sport tourism and the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua can be recognised as an ideal facility for tennis in the region.

TennisTT congratulated Mitchell on his post and pledged its support to the administrator in his continued endeavours for the advancement of tennis locally and in the region.