Seven deaths, 239 new covid19 cases

There are 239 new cases of the coronavirus in TT and seven deaths as of Friday afternoon.

The Ministry of Health's 4 pm update reported that the new cases brought the active covid cases to 3,986.

The deaths brought the total number of deaths to 1,318.

The new deaths were two elderly men, two elderly women, a middle aged man and woman with comorbidities and a middle-aged man without comorbidities.

The update also reported that 22 people were discharged from public health facilities and there were 274 recovered community cases. These are people who tested positive for covid19 and were put in self-isolation at home but met the discharge criteria and allowed to be released.

Up to Friday there were 286 covid-positive patients in hospital, with 48 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. This includes 12 people in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and seven people in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

To date 314,075 people have been tested at public and private facilities.

It was also reported that 515,595 people have received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine, 404,271 people received their second dose and 3,787 have received a vaccination under a single-dose regime.