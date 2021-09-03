Ryan D'Abreau eliminated in men's sprint at Junior Worlds

National junior cyclist Ryan D'|Abreau. Photo by Elisha Greene

TRINIDAD AND Tobago cyclist Ryan D’Abreau was eliminated in the men’s sprint 1/16 finals at the Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Cairo, Egypt on Friday.

The 17-year-old cyclist qualified out of the opening round of competition – Flying 200 metres – with the 20th fastest time (11.292 seconds) of the 35 competing riders.

Only the top four – Russian Nikita Kalachnik (10.007), Malaysian Mohd Jusena (10.311), German Willy Weinrich (10.365) and another Malaysian Umar Hasbullah (10.514), secured automatic qualification to the 1/8 finals.

The remaining cyclists were made to contest head-to-head battles in the 1/16 round with the winners moving on to the next stage. D’Abreau however, was unable to get past Kazakhstan’s Danil Ostrenkov in two rides which brought a premature end to his first ever Junior Worlds campaign.

On Thursday, the youngster also missed out on a spot in the men’s keirin semi-final after placing third in heat two of the repechage round.

D’Abreau was forced to contest the repechage after finishing second in in heat two of round one, where only the top finishers of each heat earned automatic qualification to the semis.

The Arima Wheelers rider is TT’s lone representative at the Junior World Championships. He is joined by coach/mechanic Elisha Greene.