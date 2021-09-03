Roofs blown off, fallen trees block roads as bad weather hits Trinidad and Tobago

Fallen tree on Uriah Butler Highway near Divali Nagar site, Chaguanas. Photo source: Social media

As midnight struck on Thursday, reports of heavy rainfall and violent gusts blowing off roofs, toppling trees on houses and across roads, as well as power outages in Trinidad and Tobago emerged on social media.

The events occurred as the Meteorological Services issued an adverse weather alert overnight until 2 pm Friday.

A video shared by TT Weather Centre showed a tree on the southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway near the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas.

There were reports that trees fell on houses in Belmont and Toco.

Power outages occured in Sangre Grande, Couva and Point Fortin. A powerline was pulled down in Maturita. In one video an electricity pole was on fire before burning out causing a power outage in La Horquetta.

In Tobago, roofs were damaged in Pembroke, Goodwood and Mt St George, the island's emergency management agency reported. TEMA also said trees and fallen signs blocked the Claude Noel Highway near Hampden in Lowlands.

In it's advisory the Met Office forecast thundershowers and winds in excess of 55 km/hr. Street and flash flooding, localised ponding, landslides and landslips were expected.

The Office of Disaster Management and Preparedness in a release said there were reports of roof damage and fallen damage across the country.