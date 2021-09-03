Roof blown off house in Mt St George, Tobago

Powerful winds blew off the roof of a house in Mt St George, Tobago, on Thursday night.

Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) director Allan Stewart said the roofs of three other homes on the island were severely damaged in the bad weather.

“We would have had about four very serious reports, all of which were residential damages to roofs, mainly in east Tobago,” he told Newsday.

Damaged roofs were also reported in Goodwood and Pembroke.

“In Mt St George, a roof at Castara Road was completely blown off. That has affected a family of 12. And in the Goodwood area, there were two reports of roofs being damaged. In Pembroke, there was another report of a similar nature.”

Stewart said power outages were reported in Mason Hall, Mt Irvine, Mt Grace. Bon Accord, Hope, Belle Garden and Kendal.

He said several trees also fell along the Claude Noel Highway, near the entrance to the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.

“But those were taken care of overnight.”

Stewart said the bad weather, which began at 11 pm and lasted roughly an hour, generated “storm-strength winds” of 32 mph and gusts of 40 mph.